Nebraska chase suspect runs out of gas

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - They could run but they couldn’t hide the fact that they were about to run out of gas.

Two people were arrested Wednesday evening in Cass County, Nebraska after running out of fuel during a pursuit with deputies.

Sheriff William C. Brueggemann said it all started when a deputy saw a vehicle with fictitious plates traveling on Main Street in Plattsmouth about 5:35 p.m.

The driver allegedly took off at a high rate of speed when the deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop.

As the vehicle traveled northbound on Highway into Sarpy County, the Nebraska State Patrol tried but failed to deploy spikes to flatten the vehicles tires.

Eventually, the vehicle ran out of gas on Highway 75 at Fairview Road.

Cass County Deputies and NSP took the driver, 47-year-old Gail Tierney of Council Bluffs, into custody along with her passenger, 40-year-old Desi Leroy Chamberlain from the Omaha area.

Tierney had two prior counts of flight to avoid arrest in her history and was driving with a revoked license. She was booked on numerous charges including felony flight.

Chamberlain was found to have an active warrant in Cass County and was allegedly in possession of meth, baggies, a scale, and other drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.