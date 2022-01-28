Advertisement

Nebraska chase suspect runs out of gas

Desi Leroy Chamberlain and Gail Tierney
Desi Leroy Chamberlain and Gail Tierney(WOWT)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - They could run but they couldn’t hide the fact that they were about to run out of gas.

Two people were arrested Wednesday evening in Cass County, Nebraska after running out of fuel during a pursuit with deputies.

Sheriff William C. Brueggemann said it all started when a deputy saw a vehicle with fictitious plates traveling on Main Street in Plattsmouth about 5:35 p.m.

The driver allegedly took off at a high rate of speed when the deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop.

As the vehicle traveled northbound on Highway into Sarpy County, the Nebraska State Patrol tried but failed to deploy spikes to flatten the vehicles tires.

Eventually, the vehicle ran out of gas on Highway 75 at Fairview Road.

Cass County Deputies and NSP took the driver, 47-year-old Gail Tierney of Council Bluffs, into custody along with her passenger, 40-year-old Desi Leroy Chamberlain from the Omaha area.

Tierney had two prior counts of flight to avoid arrest in her history and was driving with a revoked license. She was booked on numerous charges including felony flight.

Chamberlain was found to have an active warrant in Cass County and was allegedly in possession of meth, baggies, a scale, and other drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Comstock Windmill Festival
Lineup announced for Comstock Windmill Festival
Mariah Chamberlin and Joshua Morris were arrested Tuesday morning in Grand Island.
Wanted individuals out of Buffalo County arrested in GI
Kearney Police looking for third person connected to deadly shooting
Spc. Allen Castaneda surprises his sister, Priscila, at the end of her criminal justice class....
Sisters get big surprise when brother returns from deployment
FILE
Former Bruning woman convicted for Distribution of Child Pornography

Latest News

Painting illustrating Duke Alexius of Russia and Buffalo Bill during the royal buffalo hunt.
Royal buffalo hunt mended international relations
Girl Scout cookies go on sale February 11.
Girl Scout cookies go on sale Feb. 11
The DeLeon family's Habitat for Humanity's home dedication was held on Jan. 27.
North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity dedicates 61st home
Beautiful and mild conditions are expected this weekend
Above average temperatures and beautiful conditions for the weekend