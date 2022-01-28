Advertisement

North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity dedicates 61st home

Habitat for Humanity
The DeLeon family's Habitat for Humanity's home dedication was held on Jan. 27.
By Marresa Burke
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity lays the foundation for families to have sustainable living spaces and increases the number of homeowners in the area. On Thursday, the organization dedicated its 61st home in North Platte.

The DeLeon family was selected in September of 2019. Mario DeLeon demonstrated his dedication to the Habitat for Humanity process and exceeded the required hours of sweat equity for the organization’s criteria.

“I am thankful for God,” said Mario DeLeon, through his wife’s translation. “Thank you to our habitat family that made this possible. I am really happy. I enjoyed working with all of you, and I hope to help out with the upcoming houses. Thank you for everything.”

Habitat for Humanity is planning its next home dedication for April of 2022.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

