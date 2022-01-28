Advertisement

Royal buffalo hunt mended international relations

By Marresa Burke
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In the late 1800s, an international diplomat traveled to the Midwest to mend relations between the United States and Russia. Duke Alexius of Russia came to North Platte for a buffalo hunt led by Buffalo Bill. This hunt would be known as the “royal buffalo hunt.”

“All of a sudden, North Platte is being put in a diplomatic mission on an international scale,” said Jim Griffin, Curator Director at the Lincoln County Historical Museum. “If the buffalo trip did not go well, the relations between Russia and the United States could have potentially deteriorated.”

Prominent people frequently visited the Midwest for hunting excursions, but Duke Alexius’ mission carried international importance. Duke Alexius was the son of the Tzar of Russia. Russia and the U.S. had been working to get better relations. The United States purchased Alaska from them.

“Duke Alexius would be a good ambassador to the Russian government, which plays into the balance of power, to prevent wars from happening,” said Griffin. “The royal buffalo hunt is another instance of North Platte’s history that has world significance. Just like, later, the women of the canteen who served soldiers, not just from the United States but soldiers from around the world.”

