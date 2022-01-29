Advertisement

$426 million Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in California

Someone is holding the winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket after Friday night's drawing.
Someone is holding the winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket after Friday night's drawing.(Mega Millions via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Someone who bought a Mega Millions ticket in Southern California is the lucky winner of the $426 million jackpot prize.

The California State Lottery says a single ticket sold at a Chevron gas station in the Woodlands Hills section of Los Angeles matched all six numbers drawn Friday night.

The winner is yet to be known and lottery officials say the ticket holder has one year to come forward.

The winning numbers drawn were 3, 16, 25, 44 and 55. The Mega ball was 13.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Old and new Herbie shirts at Husker Hounds at 84th and Center in Omaha.
The reason behind the slight change to Herbie Husker
Desi Leroy Chamberlain and Gail Tierney
Nebraska chase suspect runs out of gas
Lindsey's Limelight: Jaide Chandler
Lindsey’s Limelight: Jaide Chandler
The DeLeon family's Habitat for Humanity's home dedication was held on Jan. 27.
North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity dedicates 61st home
Spc. Allen Castaneda surprises his sister, Priscila, at the end of her criminal justice class....
Sisters get big surprise when brother returns from deployment

Latest News

A mailman was seen braving strong winds and heavy snowy during a nor'easter in Rhode Island....
Winter storm lashes East Coast with deep snow, high winds
A severe nor'easter is hitting the East Coast this weekend. (Source: CNN, WSFB, WCVB)
Possible historic nor'easter affecting millions
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) watches the sideline during a NFL divisional...
Report: Tom Brady to retire after 22 seasons
Local McDonald’s in Nebraska offer free fries to blood donors