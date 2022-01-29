Anselmo-Merna defeats Sandhills/Thedford to advance to the MNAC Championship game

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In the Semi Finals game of the MNAC Conference Tournament the Sandhills Thedford Knights were taking on the Anselmo-Merna Coyotes. In the Quarter Finals the Coyotes defeated Sandhills Valley 68-26 to advance. The Sandhills/Thedford Knights defeated the Arthur County Wolves 43-34 to advance.

After the first period of play the Knights had a 18-13 lead over the Coyotes. Leading the Knights in the first period in scoring was Junior Tenley Rasmussen with seven followed by Senior Cylee Jameson with five. Leading the Coyotes in scoring the first period was Senior Jaide Chandler with eight points.

In the second period both teams put 15 points on the board, which gave the Knights the 30-28 lead at halftime. Rasmussen had another huge period for Sandhills/Thedford scoring ten of their twelve points in the second period. Rasmussen was also their leading scorer in the first half posting 17 points. The leading scorer for Anselmo-Merna in the second period was Senior Macy Miller with five, but it was Chandler who lead them in the first half scoring eleven.

Anselmo-Merna came out of the locker room in the second half ready to play as they went on to score 16 points in the third period making it their highest scoring period of the game. Leading the charge for the Coyotes was Raylee Downing with four. The Knights leading scorer in the third period was Rasmussen with four as well.

The Coyotes will go on to ice things up in the fourth period. Chandler leading the way again, scoring all of the Coyotes points in the fourth period but one. Scoring all the points for the Knights in the fourth period was Rasmussen with five.

Anselmo-Merna defeats Sandhills/Thedford by a score of 55-41 to advance to the Championship round of the MNAC Tournament Saturday January 28th against South Loup. The leading scorer for the Coyotes was Jaide Chandler posting 24 points. The leading scorer for the Knights was Tenley Rasmussen with a game high of 26 points.

