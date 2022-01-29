Advertisement

Early morning house fire blazes in Pierce

Several fire crews were on the scene of a house fire early Saturday morning in northeast...
By Patrick Janssen
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PIERCE, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - Several fire crews were on the scene of a house fire early Saturday morning in northeast Nebraska.

Initial units were called to a house in the 200 block of Nebraska Street before 5:00 a.m., with crews from Osmond, Norfolk, Hadar and others joining to battle the blaze.

Firefighters remained on the scene deep into the morning, with smoke still coming from the structure by daybreak.

Representatives from Pierce Fire & Rescue, Pierce Police and the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office were unable to provide details regarding the cause of the fire, the extent of the damage or any injuries by 8:00 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.

