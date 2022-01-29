Friday Night Sports Hero: Mariah Gardner

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Mariah Gardner a Senior on the Wallace girls basketball team has had an extremely accomplished basketball career for the Wildcats. Monday Night in the team’s game against Wauneta-Palisade she added to that this of accomplishments when she made her 1,000th career point in a Wallace uniform.

“It was such a surreal moment I mean I’m glad I did it when I did it I had so many family and supporters out there supporting me and it was just an amazing moment when I got it. It was such a relaxing feeling when I finally hit that point it was just amazing,” says Gardner.

This 1,000th career point has been something that Gardner has been working towards for a long time. She explains that she comes from a family who is very involved in basketball and that she’d been playing since a young age. Gardner attributes a lot of her success to her family, especially her sister who she claims has taught her a lot of what she knows. So having them there Monday Night when the goal she’d been working towards came to fruition made the moment so much sweeter.

“Just the rest of my family being there they’ve helped me through a lot of things and they’ve helped me get through a lot of things and it’s just awesome having them there with me,” explains Gardner.

It’s no secret that Gardner has seen a lot of triumphs during her time at Wallace, but she’s also had areas of her game where she’s seen a lot of growth and improvement. The biggest area she can point to when it comes to growth is her leadership skills. Gardner says she uses her experiences to help her underclassmen teammates improve their game.

“Learning how to teach the girls what I know and helping them through everything and teaching them what I know and throwing it off onto them and being patient with them , showing them how it goes, with everything I’ve been through and telling them that it’s going to be okay,” says Gardner.

And as her time as a Wildcat nears it’s end she starts to think about playing in college. For most, trying to figure out where you’ll spend the next four years can be daunting to think about, but Gardner says she’ll be leaning on her faith to help her.

“It’s all because of God and his plan that he has for me so if it works it works if it doesn’t it doesn’t he has a plan and we’ll get through it,” says Gardner.

Best of luck to Mariah with the rest of her senior season and with all her future endeavors.

