Hyannis defeats Sandhills/Thedford to advance to the MNAC Conference Tournament

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In the Semi Finals round of the Boy’s MNAC Tournament the Hyannis Longhorns were taking on the Sandhills/Thedford Knights. In the Quarter Finals round the Hyannis Longhorns defeated the Brady Eagles by a score of 56-49. The Sandhills/Thedford Knights defeated the Sandhills Valley Mavericks 56-53 to advance to the Semi Finals.

Things were close in the first period, but the Knights lead 11-7. Junior Andrew Furrow was the leading scorer for Sandhills/Thedford in the first period with four followed by Junior Kaden Haake with three. Leading the Longhorns in the first period was Junior Max Kostman with three.

Hyannis comes from behind in the second period and posts an impressive 19 points to take the lead. Nine of those 19 coming from Senior Liam Kostman. The Knights only scoring six in the second period. The teams went into the locker room at halftime with the Longhorns leading 26-17.

Once the Longhorn claimed the lead in the second period they didn’t trail the rest of the game. But, the Knights wouldn’t go down without a fight. Midway through the third period Kaden Haake hits a three and that got some momentum going for Sandhills/Thedford. Immediately following the three by Haake, Senior Dane Pokorny steals the ball and finds the basket for two. Then, on the Knights next possession Furrow adds two more to the scoreboard for the Knights. Sandhills/Thedford went on a 7-0 run to bring it within six. At the end of the third period Liam Kostman hits a buzzer beater to send the Longhorns into the fourth period with a 41-28 lead. The Longhorns had 15 points in the third period and 12 in the fourth. Their leading scorer in both the third and fourth period was Liam Kostman who had eight points in th3e third period, and nine in the fourth.

Hyannis would come away with a 53-40 win over Sandhills/Thedford to advance to the Championship Game. The leading scorer for the Longhorn was Liam Kostman with 28 followed by Junior Wyatt Phillips with 13. The Knights leading scorer was Dane Pokorny with twelve. Hyannis will take on Mullen Saturday January 29th at Broken Bow for the Championship.

