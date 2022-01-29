Advertisement

Local McDonald’s in Nebraska offer free fries to blood donors

McDonald’s will give a free Small Fry or Chocolate Chip Cookie to donors Jan. 30-Feb. 5
(KOSA)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska McDonald’s restaurants are offering customers who show proof of a blood donation a free small fry or cookie to encourage individuals to donate. The offer will be available Jan. 30-Feb. 5, 2022.

A McDonald’s spokesperson said that McDonald’s in Nebraska are showing their support for the American Red Cross and the Nebraska Community Blood Bank following an announcement about a national blood crisis.

Customers who donate blood Jan. 30-Feb. 5 can visit their local McDonald’s restaurant to receive a free small fry or chocolate chip cookie with proof of their donation via their arm band or donor care guide from the Nebraska Community Blood Bank.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Old and new Herbie shirts at Husker Hounds at 84th and Center in Omaha.
The reason behind the slight change to Herbie Husker
Desi Leroy Chamberlain and Gail Tierney
Nebraska chase suspect runs out of gas
Lindsey's Limelight: Jaide Chandler
Lindsey’s Limelight: Jaide Chandler
The DeLeon family's Habitat for Humanity's home dedication was held on Jan. 27.
North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity dedicates 61st home
Spc. Allen Castaneda surprises his sister, Priscila, at the end of her criminal justice class....
Sisters get big surprise when brother returns from deployment

Latest News

Foul play not suspected after two found dead in SE Nebraska
Several fire crews were on the scene of a house fire early Saturday morning in northeast...
Early morning house fire blazes in Pierce
KNOP Weather Outlook 1-28-2022
Major warmup on the way with sunshine lasting through Monday
McDaid Elementary fifth grade student Olivia Wiezorek was principal for a day.
McDaid Elementary student honored as Principal for a Day