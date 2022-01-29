Mullen defeats Anselmo-Merna to advance to the MNAC Championship

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -In the first game of the day for the semi finals round of the MNAC Tournament the Mullen Broncos were taking on the Anselmo-Merna Coyotes. In the Quarter finals round Mullen defeated Arthur County 71-33 and Anselmo-Merna defeated South Loup 55-49.

In the first period of the game Mullen got off to a commanding 14-2 lead over Anselmo-Merna. Senior Wyat Lambertson scoring the sole two points for the Coyotes in the first period. Leading the Broncos in scoring in the first period was Junior Clayton More with nine points.

Mullen continues to add to their lead in the second period and they go into the half with a 28-11 lead over the Coyotes. Senior Trevor Kuncl lead the Broncos in the second period with nine points followed by Moore with five. Leading Anselmo-Merna in the second period was Senior Dalton Duryea with four followed by Senior Carter Johnson with three.

Mullen continues to hold the lead through the third period and is consistent scoring 14 for a third period in a row, and Moore with a big period posting an impressive twelve points. But, Anselmo-Merna does try to mounty a comeback in the third period scoring a game high of twelve points with Lambertson hitting a buzzer beater to make the score 42-23 at the end of the third.

Through the fourth period the Broncos continued to add to their lead and came away with the 46-29 win over Anselmo-Merna. The leading scorer for the Broncos was Moore with 26 followed by Kuncl with 18. Anselmo-Merna’s top scorer was Lambertson with 12. Mullen will face … in the Championship Game Saturday January 29th.

