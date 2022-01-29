North Platte Boy’s fall to Kearney

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Bulldogs hosted the Kearney Bearcats for a Thursday Night basketball match up. The Bulldogs came into the game with an 8-6 record while Kearney came in with a 9-7 record. The Dawgs having won their last five games were hoping to extend their win streak and make it six in a row. Kearney trying to also extend their win streak from three to four.

In the first period of play the Bearcats got out to an impressive 24-11 lead. The Bearcats top scorer in the first period was Senior Will Vanderbeek with eight points followed by Senior Jack Mundorf and Junior Jack Dahlgren each with six. Leading the Dawgs in Scoring in the first period was Junior Carter Kelley with four followed by Senior Caleb Tonkinson with three.

The Bearcats had another impressive period in the second posting 18 points on the board, but the Dawgs try to creep in with a big 21 point period. Leading the way for the Dawgs was Junior River Johnston with ten points followed by Kelley with six. Vanderbeek from Kearney had another big period scoring eight of the Bearcats 18 points and was their leading scorer in the first half with 16 points. North Platte’s leading scorer in the first half of play was Johnston with 12 followed by Kelley with ten. Kearney will go into the half with the 42-32 lead over North Platte.

The Dawgs don’t give up the fight and keep the game within ten after the third period of play. North Platte put 14 points on the board in the third period and leading the way again was Johnston with eight points.

Ultimately the Dawgs will fall to Kearney 79-64. The Dawgs leading scorer on the night was River Johnston with 24 points followed by Carter Kelley with 18. The Dawgs will return to action Saturday January 29th on the road at Alliance.

