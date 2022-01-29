North Platte host McCook in a swimming duel

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Bulldogs hosted the McCook Bison for a swimming and diving duel on Thursday January 27th. Contests were being conducted for diving, girls swimming and boys swimming.

For the diving portion of the competition North Platte’s Mackenzie Bruns will take home first place for the Bulldogs.

For the girl’s side of the swimming, North Platte will get a big 107-52 win over the Bison. For the boy’s side of the swim meet North Platte will also beat McCook by a score of 79-63.

North Platte will come away with a clean sweep over McCook at the North Platte and McCook swim duel.

