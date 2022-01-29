Advertisement

South Loup defeats Mullen to advance to the MNAC Championship game

MNAC Conference Tournament Semi Finals game
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - For the Semi Finals of the MNAC Tournament the Mullen Broncos faced off against the South Loup Bobcats. In the Quarter Finals South Loup defeated Hyannis 65-26 and Mullen defeated Twin Loup 49-47.

At the end of the first quarter of play it was a three point game with the Broncos leading 12-9. Leading the way for the Broncos was Senior Shelby Welsh and Senior Jordyn McDowell each with four points. The leading scorer for the Bobcats in the first period was Senior Megan Donegan with four points.

The teams go into the half with the score tied at 21. Leading the Broncos in the second period was Junior Whitney Jennings with three points and leading the Bobcats was Junior Taylor Ross with four points.

After the third period of play the Bobcats have a two point lead over the Broncos, the score is 30-28 South Loup. At the beginning of the fourth period the Broncos will hit a three, but the Bobcats will immediately respond with a two pointer to make the score 35-32 South Loup. Then with five minutes left to play Mullen’s Welsh pulls it within one (35-34 South Loup.) But almost imediatly following that South Loup’s Donegan drives the hoops and makes it 37-34 Bobcats.

In the end the Bobcats will go on to defeat Mullen 48-38 to advance to the Conference Championship Saturday January 28th against Anselmo-Merna. The Bobcats leading scorer on the night was Megan Donegan with 16 followed by Taylor Ross with 12. Leading the Broncos in scoring was Shelby Welsh with 15.

