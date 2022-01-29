Advertisement

Two arrested following multiple overnight pursuits

(Nebraska State Patrol)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (KOLN) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people following separate pursuits Friday night.

At approximately 11:25 p.m. a trooper observed a Buick Regal traveling at 115 miles per hour on Interstate 80 near Grand Island, at mile marker 317. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and continued westbound at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

The Buick exited the interstate multiple times but re-entered I-80 westbound each time. As the vehicle approached Kearney, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Deputies successfully deployed stop sticks to bring the vehicle to a stop, near mile marker 275. Troopers was then able to take the suspect into custody without further incident.

The driver, Andrew Willard, 36, of Bristol, Wisconsin, was arrested for felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, obstructing a peace officer, and numerous traffic violations. He was lodged in Hall County Jail. The Kearney Police Department also assisted in this incident.

At approximately 1:45 a.m. Saturday, a trooper observed a Ford Mustang speeding on Interstate 480 in Omaha, near the junction with Interstate 80. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and continued at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

The Ford merged onto I-80 westbound with speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. The driver exited I-80 at 60th Street. As the vehicle attempted to turn southbound onto 60th Street, the driver lost control and spun-out, bringing the vehicle to a stop. The trooper was then able to take the driver into custody.

The driver, Benjamin Crismon, 37, of Bellevue, was arrested for felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, resisting arrest, and traffic violations. He was lodged in Douglas County Jail.

