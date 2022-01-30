Advertisement

Broken Bow defeats Ainsworth to advance to the Championship Game

Southwest Conference Semi Finals
News 2 at 6
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In the Semi Finals of the Southwest Conference Tournament the Broken Bow Indians were facing off against the Ainsworth Bulldogs to see who would advance to the Championship Game.

After the first period of play Broken Bow had gotten out to a 10-5 lead over Ainsworth. Leading the way for the Indians was Sophomore Joscelyn Coleman with six followed by Senior Kailyn Scott and Sophomore Halle McCaslin each with two points.

In the second period Broken Bow had another ten point period and that was lead by Senior Kya Scott with six points. K. Scott and Coleman were the top scorers for the Indians in the first half each with six points.

In the third period the Indians put an impressive 25 points on the board and that effort was lead by K. Scott scoring eleven of the Indians 25 points in the period.

The Broken Bow Indians never give up the lead and run away with a 51-28 win over the Ainsworth Bulldogs. The Indians leading scorer of the game was K. Scott with 21 points. The Indians advance to the Championship Game where they will face the Gothenburg Swedes.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several fire crews were on the scene of a house fire early Saturday morning in northeast...
UPDATE: Three dead in Pierce house fire all under age of 18
Old and new Herbie shirts at Husker Hounds at 84th and Center in Omaha.
The reason behind the slight change to Herbie Husker
Desi Leroy Chamberlain and Gail Tierney
Nebraska chase suspect runs out of gas
Foul play not suspected after two found dead in SE Nebraska
The Suffolk County Sheriff's Office released a photo of the ledger kept by two nurses accused...
Charges: Nurses made $1.5 million off fake vaccination cards

Latest News

Gothenburg vs. Minden Highlights
Gothenburg defeats Minden to advance to the Southwest Conference Championship Game
Ogallala vs. McCook Highlights
Ogallala defeats McCook to advance to the Championship Game of the Southwest Conference Tournament
Gothenburg vs. Minden Highlights
Gothenburg vs. Minden Highlights
Broken Bow vs. Ainsworth Highlights
Broken Bow vs. Ainsworth Highlights