Broken Bow defeats Ainsworth to advance to the Championship Game

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In the Semi Finals of the Southwest Conference Tournament the Broken Bow Indians were facing off against the Ainsworth Bulldogs to see who would advance to the Championship Game.

After the first period of play Broken Bow had gotten out to a 10-5 lead over Ainsworth. Leading the way for the Indians was Sophomore Joscelyn Coleman with six followed by Senior Kailyn Scott and Sophomore Halle McCaslin each with two points.

In the second period Broken Bow had another ten point period and that was lead by Senior Kya Scott with six points. K. Scott and Coleman were the top scorers for the Indians in the first half each with six points.

In the third period the Indians put an impressive 25 points on the board and that effort was lead by K. Scott scoring eleven of the Indians 25 points in the period.

The Broken Bow Indians never give up the lead and run away with a 51-28 win over the Ainsworth Bulldogs. The Indians leading scorer of the game was K. Scott with 21 points. The Indians advance to the Championship Game where they will face the Gothenburg Swedes.

