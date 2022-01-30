Gothenburg defeats Minden to advance to the Southwest Conference Championship Game

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - For the semi Finals of the Southwest Conference Tournament the Gothenburg Swedes faced off against the Minden Whippets to see who would advance to the Conference Championship Game.

The Swedes got out to an early 14-6 lead in the first period of play. Leading the charge for the Swedes was Junior Ellarey Harm with six points followed by Junior Kynlee Strauser with four. The leading scorer for the Whippets in the first period of play was Junior Priscila Madriz with three points.

Going into the half Gothenburg had a commanding 28-12 lead over Minden. Leading the Swedes in scoring for the first half was Strauser with ten points followed by Harm with six. The Whippets leading scorer for the first half was Madriz with three.

The Swedes will never give up the lead, they go on to score 18 points in the third period and six in the fourth. The final score of the game was 52-24 Gothenburg. The leading scorer of the game for the Swedes was Harm with 17. Leading the Whippets was Freshman Kinsie Land with eleven. The Swedes advance to play Broken Bow in the Championship Game.

