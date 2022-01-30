Maywood/Hayes Center Girls wins RPAC Championship

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In the RPAC Championship Game the Maywood/Hayes Center Wolves were facing off against the Alma Cardinals to see who would take home the crown. To get to this game the Wolves defeated the Wallace Wildcats in the Quarter Finals while Alma defeated Cambridge in the Quarter Finals.

After the first period of play the Wolves had a two point 10-8 lead over the Cards. Leading the charge for Maywood/Hayes Center was Freshman Aubrey Broz with four points followed by Junior Kiley Hejtmanek, Junior Alexis Wood and Senior Stevie Handsaker each with two points. The leading scorer for Alma in the first period was Senior Carlee Stuhmer with three points.

When the teams headed into the locker room for halftime the Wolves had a one point lead over the Cards. The score at halftime was 21-20. The leading scorer for the Wolves in the first half was Hejtmanek with eight points followed by Handsaker with five points. The top scorer for Alma in the first half was Sophomore Addison Siebels with ten followed by Junior Addison Neal with five points.

The Wolves begin to run away with it in the second half after posting 17 points in the third period and eleven in the fourth. In the end it is the Maywood/Hayes Center Wolves who come out on top in the Championship Game over the Alma Cardinals. The Wolves beat the Cardinals by a final score of 49-34. The top scorer of the game for Maywood/Hayes Center was Hejtmanek with 14 points followed by Sophomore Ellie Broz with eight.

