Ogallala defeats McCook to advance to the Championship Game of the Southwest Conference Tournament

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In the Semi Finals round of the Southwest Conference Tournament the Ogallala Indians were taking on the McCook Bison. In the first round the McCook Bison defeated the Gothenburg Swedes 68-45 to advance to the Semi Finals round. The Ogallala Indians defeated the Broken Bow Indians 64-48 to advance to the Semi Finals round.

In the first period the Indians took a 20-14 lead over the Bison. Leading the way for the Indians was Junior Jeron Gager with seven points followed by Senior Corbin Murphy and Sophomore Caden Rezac each with three. The Bison’s leading scorer was Junior Evan Humphrey with six points.

The Bison come from behind in the second period scoring an impressive 21 points. They would go into the half with a 35-32 lead over Ogallala and leading the charge was Senior Josh Hegwood and Humphrey each with five. Humphrey was also the leading scorer for McCook in the first half posting eleven points. The leading scorer for the Indians in the second period was Murphy with eight points, he was also the leading scorer in the first half for Ogallala as he posted eleven points.

At the end of the third period of play the bison still hang on to a slim 56-51 lead over the Indians. The Bison had another big 21 point period in the third which was lead by Junior Adam Duggar with five points followed by Senior Cole Cappel and Hegwood each with four points. The Indians were lead by Gager who had a huge eleven point period.

But in the fourth period the Indians have late push and are able to put 22 points on the board in the fourth period which would allow them to edge out McCook by a final score of 73-71. The fourth period comeback was lead by Junior Ian Shaw and Murphy who each had seven points. The leading scorer of the game was Ogallala’s Jeron Gager who put an impressive 26 points on the board for the Indians. Ogallala will advance to the Championship Game where they will take on the Minden Whippets.

