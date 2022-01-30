Advertisement

Teen suspected of causing car crash that killed 6

Investigators say the 17-year-old driver may have been under the influence, but his father denies that. (WPBF via CNN)
By WPBF Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 1:02 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WPBF) - A 17-year-old driver was involved in a high-speed crash that killed six people in Florida. He hasn’t been charged, but investigators suspect the teen could have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Sheriff’s office investigators say a BMW driven by a 17-year-old male was speeding north just before 11 p.m. Thursday night on State Road 7. Deputies say the teen rear-ended an SUV, causing it to flip several times and killing all six people inside.

Five of the victims have been identified as 45-year-old Mirlaine Julceus, 53-year-old Remize Michel, 46-year-old Filaine Dieu, 29-year Vanice Percina and Marie Louis, age not provided. The name of the sixth victim has not been released yet.

According to the incident report, only the female driver was wearing a seat belt.

The teenage driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The investigative officer checked the box on the incident report suggesting alcohol or drug use by that driver.

“He’s crushed. He’s just devastated, as we all are,” said the teen’s father of the crash.

The father says the crash is a tragedy but denies that his son was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He says his son was at home with family until leaving to go see a friend shortly before the crash.

He says his son was not drinking.

“It’s inaccurate. The blood tests that were done… show no alcohol,” the father said.

The sheriff’s office says possible alcohol use is under investigation and is only suspected at this time. The 17-year-old driver has not been charged.

Copyright 2022 WPBF via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several fire crews were on the scene of a house fire early Saturday morning in northeast...
UPDATE: Three dead in Pierce house fire all under age of 18
Old and new Herbie shirts at Husker Hounds at 84th and Center in Omaha.
The reason behind the slight change to Herbie Husker
Desi Leroy Chamberlain and Gail Tierney
Nebraska chase suspect runs out of gas
Foul play not suspected after two found dead in SE Nebraska
The Suffolk County Sheriff's Office released a photo of the ledger kept by two nurses accused...
Charges: Nurses made $1.5 million off fake vaccination cards

Latest News

Investigators say the 17-year-old driver may have been under the influence, but his father...
Deputies: Teen in fatal car crash may have been under the influence
A mailman was seen braving strong winds and heavy snowy during a nor'easter in Rhode Island....
Blizzard buffets East Coast with deep snow, winds, flooding
KNOP Weather Outlook 1-29-2022
Major warmup continues with sunshine lasting through Monday
Seven people were hospitalized in critical condition after suffering from carbon monoxide...
Carbon monoxide poisoning at Ohio hotel; 7 in critical condition