Advertisement

Chris Hiser collects Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors

Chris Hiser Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week
Chris Hiser Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week(Nebraska Communications)
By NU Athletic Communications
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska men’s gymnast Chris Hiser earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors announced the Big Ten Conference Monday afternoon for his performance against Michigan on Saturday, Jan. 29.

Hiser competed on floor this past weekend in the Big Ten matchup against the Wolverines, notching a 13.45, a career-high for the Husker. The freshman landed a seventh overall finish in the meet against Michigan.

The Longmeadow, Massachusetts native competed as the only freshman in the Saturday lineup for his second debut of the season.

“I’m just so proud of Chris and the work and dedication that he has every day in the gym. I’m so happy for him and the success that he’s having on the competition floor,” said head coach Chmelka.

Michigan’s sophomore Evan Siminiuc earned the honor of the Big Ten Gymnast of the Week.

The Huskers return back to Lincoln for their home opener to battle against Penn State this Saturday, Feb. 5 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center at 6:00 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several fire crews were on the scene of a house fire early Saturday morning in northeast...
UPDATE: Three dead in Pierce house fire all under age of 18
Two people with life-threatening injuries in wrong-way I-80 crash, NSP investigating
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
Desi Leroy Chamberlain and Gail Tierney
Nebraska chase suspect runs out of gas
Two arrested following multiple overnight pursuits

Latest News

Bryce McGowens averaged 26.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in two games last week.
McGowens earns fourth Big Ten Freshman of the Week award
Hord transfers to Nebraska volleyball
Hord announces transfer to Nebraska
Huskers take on Boilermakers in Sunday showdown
Huskers travel to Illinois Feb. 12