McGowens earns fourth Big Ten Freshman of the Week award

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a pair of 20-point efforts, Bryce McGowens was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week Monday afternoon.

McGowens, a 6-foot-7 guard from Pendleton, S.C., averaged 26.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game in two games last week. He shot 42 percent from the field, including 43 percent from 3-point range and went 20-of-24 from the line en route to his fourth Big Ten Freshman honor.

Against No. 11 Wisconsin, McGowens had 23 points on 7-of-14 shooting, including a trio of three-pointers before matching his career high with 29 points against Rutgers two days later. McGowens’ 29 points, including 14-of-18 from the line, against the Scarlet Knights tied NU’s freshman record for a conference game and was one point shy of the school record for points in a game by a freshman.

McGowens enters Tuesday’s game at Michigan (8 p.m. CT on BTN and Huskers Radio Network) averaging 16.7 points per game which is second nationally among all true freshmen. He has scored 20-or-more points in each of the last three games, which marks the first time a Husker freshman has done that since Dave Hoppen in 1982-83.

