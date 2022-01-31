Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium welcomes second elephant calf this month

OMAHA, Neb. (KOLN) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced Claire, a 13-year-old African elephant, gave birth to a male calf at 9:08 p.m. Sunday. The mother and calf are doing well. The weight of the calf is unknown at this time.

This is the second African elephant calf born at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium this month. These two calves are the first and only African elephants born at Omaha’s Zoo and Aquarium.

Animal Care Staff implemented a 24-hour watch for Claire over the weekend when they noticed a significant and continual drop in her progesterone levels. This and other behavior changes were also indications that labor would take place in the next few days.

At this time, the Elephant Family Quarters will remain closed to the public to allow Animal Care Staff time to observe bonding, maternal behaviors and nursing.

Callee, the father, is 21 years old and joined Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in 2019.

The first African elephant calf, Eugenia, was born at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, to mother Kiki and father Callee on January 7, 2022. Mom and this female calf are doing well. Eugenia was last weighed on Thursday, January 27, at 187 pounds.

Visitors will have the opportunity to reserve a timed ticket to see both Elephant calves with the herd in the Elephant Family Quarters once reopened.

Updates about the elephants and timed ticketing will be provided via media alerts and the Zoo’s social media pages as additional information becomes available.

