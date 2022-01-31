Advertisement

Woman goes skiing for the first time two months shy of turning 100

By Jeffrey Lindblom and Gray News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEAD, S.D. (KOTA/Gray News) - A 99-year-old woman was able to hit the slopes for the first time to cross a major item off her bucket list.

KOTA reports Edyth Warne, who turns 100 in March, has had disabilities her whole life that prevented her from skiing, but an organization called Ski for Light made her dreams come true.

Family members attended Warne’s first trek up a ski lift and down the slopes at Terry Peak in Lead, South Dakota.

“It did turn to emotional fear of ‘Oh my gosh, what could happen out here?’” Warne’s grandson Austin Pearce said.

Warne was in good hands though, as she was guided down the slopes by a member of the nonprofit organization, taking every turn with grace.

“Oh my god. This is unbelievable,” Warne said as she took her first trip down.

It was so much fun, Warne decided to go two more times.

“This was wonderful,” Warne said with a smile. “I think everybody should do it. Even though it’s real bumpy.”

The 99-year-old realized she was doing something she and some of her family members never thought was possible, but with a little help, she was able to make a dream come true.

