Advertisement

Condition updates for two injured in wrong-way crash

(KCTV5 News)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Patrol has updated the conditions of two people injured in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 80.

NSP said as of Tuesday morning, the driver of the Lincoln Navigator was in stable condition. He has been identified as Jose Ulloa, 40, of Ponca City, Oklahoma.

The driver of the Toyota Corolla is an 18-year-old male from Grand Island. Due to his age, his name won’t be released. Though NSP said the teen’s condition remains life-threatening as of Tuesday morning.

NSP continues to investigate the crash that happened early Sunday morning on I-80. It occurred shortly after an Aurora Police Officer attempted a traffic stop on one of the involved vehicles.

According to NSP, the officer tried to pull over the teen driver but he took off, heading westbound in the eastbound lanes. His vehicle collided into the Navigator near mile marker 317.

The drivers of both vehicle initially had life-threatening injuries, with the GI teen going to CHI Health St. Francis while Ulloa was eventually flown to an Omaha hospital. There were four passengers in the Navigator that were treated for minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people with life-threatening injuries in wrong-way I-80 crash, NSP investigating
Learn the progress, and steps remaining, concerning horseracing and casino industry for North...
Horseracing and gambling in North Platte as early as 2023
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Hord transfers to Nebraska volleyball
Hord announces transfer to Nebraska
The timeless classic “The Sound of Music” will take the stage next month at the North Platte...
The Sound of Music returns to North Platte Community Playhouse

Latest News

Gov. Ricketts, NIFA to highlight assistance for eligible homeowners - clipped version
Gov. Ricketts, NIFA to highlight assistance for eligible homeowners
Gov. Ricketts, NIFA to highlight assistance for eligible homeowners
Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri companies cited in emissions case
KNOP Weather Outlook 2-1-2022
Cold air works in with light to moderate snow in the Panhandle