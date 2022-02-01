Espresso Shop to relocate this Spring

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The owners of a local coffee shop in the Canteen District are brewing something special for their customers this Spring.

Brandon Raby has owned the Espresso Shop for the past seven years, but doesn’t currently own the building. Together he and his business partner Kristine Henningsen purchased the former Fiedler’s Market on the corner of 5th and Chestnut streets in November.

They said their new location will allow them to continue growing their customer base.

“I started recently roasting my own coffee beans in February and I don’t have a lot of space for what I am using right now and what I can offer and with a better large kitchen I can offer a bigger variety of breakfast and lunch items,” said Raby. “We have a little bit more space over there and with the outdoor seating that adds another 48 spaces and it just has a lot of potential for growth.”

“It is really important for us to remain in downtown, we feel like that is really the heart of the city so this we just thought was a great location,” Henningsen said. “It’s a nice corner location, has a great patio space and it will just offer a lot of new opportunities for him.”

The Espresso Shop will open at its new location in April.

