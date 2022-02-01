NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - As we move closer to election time, we are getting to know the candidates running for the office of governor here in Nebraska. One candidate News 2 spoke with recently is Breland Ridenour. Ridenour says he is a “Constitutional Conservative Republican,” and he wants to put his experience in communications and technology to work for the state.

This husband and father of two describes himself as a devout Christian with Nebraska values. He says he is willing to put himself out there to make real, and important, changes where there are problems.

“We are going to have meaningful exchanges that not only fix the problem but continue to better the state of Nebraska for many many years to come.”

Ridenour says he believes his message of liberty and his passion to represent the people of the state make him a strong candidate.

“I can bridge that gap between Republicans and Democrats and the other parties that we have. And I have done that in my campaign. I have a number of Democrats who are going to vote for me. Because they know they can trust me. Because I speak from the heart, and I’m honest. I truly have a heart for Nebraska.” And when you have that kind of heart, and lack of agenda, it connects with not only Republican Conservatives, but it connects with many different parties in the state.

He says he wants everyone working together for Nebraska. This includes topics where he is passionate, not unlike the other Republican candidates. These issues include “the right to life,” and “stopping government overreach.”

“It’s important to be proactive as a leader. If I want to get anything done as a governor, I have to have good relationships, as well as being involved with upcoming legislators. I pride myself in being involved in knowing these individuals.. With whomever is elected, we already have that relationship and we can hit the ground running to make sure we can get some good solutions here in place.”

