Getting to know the candidates

Constitutional Conservative Republican Breland Ridenour for Governor of Nebraska
News 2 at Ten
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - As we move closer to election time, we are getting to know the candidates running for the office of governor here in Nebraska. One candidate News 2 spoke with recently is Breland Ridenour. Ridenour says he is a “Constitutional Conservative Republican,” and he wants to put his experience in communications and technology to work for the state.

This husband and father of two describes himself as a devout Christian with Nebraska values. He says he is willing to put himself out there to make real, and important, changes where there are problems.

Ridenour says he believes his message of liberty and his passion to represent the people of the state make him a strong candidate.

He says he wants everyone working together for Nebraska. This includes topics where he is passionate, not unlike the other Republican candidates. These issues include “the right to life,” and “stopping government overreach.”

