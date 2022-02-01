Highlighting county employee work anniversaries

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -There are dozens and dozens of county employees who work tirelessly to maintain the community’s day-to-day functions and many of them who work in their respective roles for years to come.

Starting on Monday, Jan. 31, the Lincoln County Commissioners are recognizing employees’ work anniversaries. During the county commissioner meetings, the board is setting aside time to highlight employees and thank them for devoting their time and energy to their county roles.

This week, the honorees are Shelly Deppen, who works with child support enforcement; Cindy Corf, who is a witness victim director; and Neil Speer, who is in the roads department.

“I want to thank you guys for this. I don’t know if I deserve this,” said Honoree Neil Speer. “I am just doing the job I was hired to do. The county has been good to me, and I enjoy what I do. Thank you again, board members. This is greatly appreciated.”

The honorees have a combined 30 years of service to Lincoln County.

