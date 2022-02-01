Horseracing and gambling in North Platte as early as 2023

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Global Gaming Nebraska President Sean Boyd is confident about the future of a horseracing track and casino in North Platte. While many issues must be sorted out at a state level, this, being a new industry for Nebraska, Boyd is confident the $40-50 million proposed investment for locations in North Platte and Gering will come to fruition.

The timing is in question, but if all goes well, horseracing could begin as early as 2023, and even while the casino is still being built. Boyd estimates a 6-month timeframe for building a track once it is started.

There have been hurdles. As recent as last week State Senator Tom Briese proposed a fifty mile radius between casinos. He later changed that radius to 75-miles. Boyd is not concerned with that number, because that gives him room to build in his two desired locations.

“We don’t believe nor do we believe North Platte residents believe that the state ends in Grand Island. The state continues to go west. This is a great market for this entertainment venue.”

Other changes were discussed, too. Such as the option of requiring a minimum investment in a community of $100 million. If required, this would put an end to the North Platte and Gering proposed projects. Boyd does not believe that will happen.

“A $100 Million investment in North Platte does not set up this community nor us as an operator up for success. These projects are right-sized for the community for which they were built. We have gone on record as saying this is a 40-50 million dollars development with today’s prices in North Platte, that provides the venue that we have shown in our renderings as a beautiful sustainable venue for North Platte. The Racing and Gaming Commission should dictate what a project scope looks like depending on the community where it is built, not necessarily a $100 million investment. That has never been done in this industry. Each project is built to the scope and size of the community.”

So Boyd and his partner (Brian Becker of Hastings is alongside Boyd in this project with a passion to reintroduce the spectacular quarter horses) are optimistic. Becker says there are currently 14,000 quarter horse owners in the state, and around 80,000 quarter horses, with Nebraska leading at 4th in the country for quarter horses. Becker is passionate about the breed, and both he and Boyd believe the track will help not only the breed, but all aspects of the economy, including agriculture.

“There will be a registration process for those that have a bloodline that would qualify them as a racing bred horse. In addition to the incentive that will be in play from this facility for Nebraskans to go buy horses, bring them into the state and foal their babies here in Nebraska. So you’ll have a growing, rich breed of quarter horses here in the state within the coming years, which boosts agriculture. It’s great for local business. There’s other sales taxes that come out of programs like breeding and training horses, just out of the agriculture business.”

So, they are excited, and believe it will happen, even though it will take a bit of time.

“We’re gonna continue to advocate for North Platte and continue to advocate for western Nebraska and the impact that that will have on this local community in a positive way and all the other businesses. We think that when you look at the map of Nebraska, Western Nebraska just shines. It’s a great place for this industry. We think the legislators will understand and the senators, that including Western Nebraska is important. I’m very positive that there will be a racetrack and casino in North Platte. The modeling and the revenue justification is very clear that this is a sustainable project.”

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.