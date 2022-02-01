Horseracing and gambling in North Platte as early as 2023
Clearing hurdles toward project
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Global Gaming Nebraska President Sean Boyd is confident about the future of a horseracing track and casino in North Platte. While many issues must be sorted out at a state level, this, being a new industry for Nebraska, Boyd is confident the $40-50 million proposed investment for locations in North Platte and Gering will come to fruition.
The timing is in question, but if all goes well, horseracing could begin as early as 2023, and even while the casino is still being built. Boyd estimates a 6-month timeframe for building a track once it is started.
There have been hurdles. As recent as last week State Senator Tom Briese proposed a fifty mile radius between casinos. He later changed that radius to 75-miles. Boyd is not concerned with that number, because that gives him room to build in his two desired locations.
“We don’t believe nor do we believe North Platte residents believe that the state ends in Grand Island. The state continues to go west. This is a great market for this entertainment venue.”
Other changes were discussed, too. Such as the option of requiring a minimum investment in a community of $100 million. If required, this would put an end to the North Platte and Gering proposed projects. Boyd does not believe that will happen.
So Boyd and his partner (Brian Becker of Hastings is alongside Boyd in this project with a passion to reintroduce the spectacular quarter horses) are optimistic. Becker says there are currently 14,000 quarter horse owners in the state, and around 80,000 quarter horses, with Nebraska leading at 4th in the country for quarter horses. Becker is passionate about the breed, and both he and Boyd believe the track will help not only the breed, but all aspects of the economy, including agriculture.
So, they are excited, and believe it will happen, even though it will take a bit of time.
