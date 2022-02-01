Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri companies cited in emissions case

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says companies in Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri will pay fines for tampering with emission controls in vehicles.

The EPA on Tuesday named the companies as Banghart Diesel Performance of Wahoo, Nebraska, and Black Widow Diesel of Center Point, Iowa, both diesel repair shops; and Voodoo Diesel, an online retailer based in Raymore, Missouri.

The EPA said the companies sold devices that rendered emissions controls in vehicles inoperative. As part of the settlements, all three companies agreed to demolish their inventories of the devices and agreed to stop selling or installing them. The companies will also pay civil penalties of $86,000.

