Advertisement

LIVE AT 3:30: Gov. Ricketts, NIFA to highlight assistance for eligible homeowners

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Governor Pete Ricketts announced assistance available through the Nebraska Homeowner Assistance Fund on Tuesday.

Shannon Harner, Executive Director of the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority, provided an overview of eligibility requirements for NHAF and described how to apply for assistance.

The Nebraska Homeowner Assistance Fund was created with federal funds received through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Subject to income eligibility requirements, NHAF funds are available to homeowners who experienced financial hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people with life-threatening injuries in wrong-way I-80 crash, NSP investigating
Learn the progress, and steps remaining, concerning horseracing and casino industry for North...
Horseracing and gambling in North Platte as early as 2023
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Hord transfers to Nebraska volleyball
Hord announces transfer to Nebraska
The timeless classic “The Sound of Music” will take the stage next month at the North Platte...
The Sound of Music returns to North Platte Community Playhouse

Latest News

Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri companies cited in emissions case
KNOP Weather Outlook 2-1-2022
Cold air works in with light to moderate snow in the Panhandle
My Companion is designed to help young people cope with mental health issues and prevent suicide.
New app to help prevent youth suicide
NPCC blood drive