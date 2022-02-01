Maker’s fair creates opportunities for students

COZAD, Neb. (KNOP) -For almost a decade, Cozad High School hosts an event that provides multiple hobbies and specialized expertise for students to expand their possibilities. On Monday, Jan. 31, Haymaker students participated in the annual Maker’s fair. Students could choose from an array of activities including, jerky making, cupcake decorating, floral arrangements, Cajun cooking, electrical lineman and mock trial.

Each event provides students the opportunity to explore avenues that could lead to potential careers.

Senior Dante Dyches-chandler plans to attend the University of Nebraska at Lincoln following graduation. Dyches-chandler plans to study computer science and business management.

“I am doing mock trial which helps me learn how to think logically and quickly which I can apply to my fields of study, said Dyches-chandler. “With chess tournaments, I am thinking in specific systems and learning how to be creative within the rules and limitations. Maker fair has given me the room to grow as a person.”

Senior Samuel Hermosillo plans to attend UNK and study education.

“By being surrounded by great educators through high school, I was inspired to see this career as a way of life to better the world,” said Senior Samuel Hermosillo. “Makers’ fair offers something to high school kids who never really think about this kind of stuff.”

Maker’s fair connects students to the possibilities outside of Nebraska and gives them the courage to follow their passions.

“Maker fair is extremely valuable because it puts the students in Cozad into inter-collected groups of our community,” said Dyches-chandler. “For example, the Coffee entrepreneur class is taught by someone who owns a business in Colorado. Makers’ fair integrates students into a community that larger than Cozad high school.”

