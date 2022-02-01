Advertisement

Multiple fundraisers set up for a Pierce Family

Several fire crews were on the scene of a house fire early Saturday morning in northeast...
By News Channel Nebraska
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -PIERCE, Neb. -- Multiple fundraisers have been organized to help a Pierce family who lost three children to a fire over the weekend.

A 17-year-old, 15-year-old, and 12-year-old were pronounced dead at the scene of the fire on Nebraska Street Saturday.

Family members of the Clausen family have set up a fundraiser on Facebook that had raised almost $1,500 as of Midday.

Authorities said the Pierce County Attorney has ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of death of the deceased.

Meanwhile, Christ Lutheran Church of Pierce is giving their special offering for the month of February to the Clausen family. Church officials say there is a basket of donations on the north side of the building.

The State Fire Marshal investigators determined the fire was accidental and cause by a wood-burning stove.

Pierce Public Schools was open over the weekend in support of students.

Several local businesses offered support via social media and by setting up fundraisers.

