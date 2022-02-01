NPCC hosts blood drive for Red Cross

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Community College South Campus hosted its third blood drive for the Red Cross Monday.

Robert Siegmann was one 23 donors who did their part to help replenish the local blood supply. Siegmann said he tries to donate blood every eight weeks.

“I don’t need blood so it doesn’t impact me personally, but I can feel for the people that do,” Siegmann said. “Blood is a lot more than just dramatic injury, there is a lot of cancer patients, a lot of research and stuff that blood is used for and all of those areas can be slowed down with the lack of blood.”

The goal was to collect 16 units of blood. In total, 23 units were collected.

“There are still people that are having accidents that need blood,” said account manager Amanda Wehnes. “Just because the weather is bad, just because people are sick, doesn’t mean people don’t need blood anymore, the need is still there. If you are curious about donating blood and you have never given come on out and talk to us we’d be happy to give you some tips.”

A blood drive is scheduled for Thursday at the Platte Valley Christian Church and at Great Plains Health. Wehens said although there are no spots left for the blood drive at the hospital, donors can still be put on a waiting list by calling 308-660-6709.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.