Ricketts announces ARPA financial aid for Nebraska homeowners impacted by COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts announced an assistance program for Nebraska homeowners during a Tuesday afternoon news conference.

The Nebraska Homeowner Assistance Fund, created with federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, will be made available to homeowners who experienced financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic who meet certain income eligibility requirements.

Grants will max out at $30,000 per household. In cases of foreclosure, the process can be expedited, but the application process “does not stop a foreclosure,” according to the website’s FAQ information.

Nebraskans can find more information about the program, including eligibility requirements and necessary documentation, on the NHAF website. Applications can be made online, but anyone needing help with the application can call 844-565-7146 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Shannon Harner, executive director of the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority, shared eligibility requirements and explained the application process for the assistance.

Among the requirements:

The property must be the applicant’s primary residence, be located in Nebraska, and be owned by a person, not a trust, LLC, business, etc. Applicants with manufactured home loans can also be considered.

Applicant households must make less than the median income for their county of residence. According to the most updated U.S. Census data , that’s $64,629 for Douglas County. In Sarpy County, it’s $82,032.

Applicants must also demonstrate a financial hardship due to COVID-19, either because of a significant loss of income or a significant increase in expenses.

The homeowner’s mortgage lender or servicer must participate in the program, and the mortgage must have met conforming loan requirements when the mortgage was put in place.

There are three types of assistance available:

Reinstatement Assistance: NHAF will provide financial assistance for eligible Nebraska homeowners to eliminate or reduce past due payments and other delinquent qualified expenses. Payments under a forbearance plan are included.

Mortgage Payment Assistance: NHAF will provide full or partial financial assistance for eligible Nebraska homeowners who are unable to make full mortgage payments due to a continuing financial hardship associated with the coronavirus pandemic. Payments under a forbearance plan are included.

Property Assistance: NHAF will provide funds to pay past-due property taxes, homeowner insurance premiums, mortgage insurance premiums, flood insurance premiums, homeowner association fees or liens, condominium association fees, utility liens, or common charges that threaten sustained ownership of the property.

Watch Tuesday’s news conference

WATCH NOW as Gov Ricketts announces launch of Nebraska Homeowner Assistance Fund: Posted by Governor Pete Ricketts on Tuesday, February 1, 2022

