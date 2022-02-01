Sentencing delayed for man accused of 2020 killing

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The sentencing for Keith Allen was delayed for a second time in Lincoln County District Court Monday.

Allen’s attorney Mike Nozicka withdrew from the case after accepting a position with the Lincoln County Attorney’s office.

Defense attorney Todd Lancaster said he received a tip from a witness that misconduct during jury deliberations my have occurred, which could possibly lead to a new trial.

Some family members of Brett Torres left the courtroom with sadness and frustration.

There might be something that involved jury deliberations or something of that nature,” Lancaster said. “It’s one of the five things or six things that you can ask for a motion for a new trial so we’re waiting to see if this is something that might be significant enough that a new trial might be appropriate.”

Allen is accused of killing 25-year-old Brett Allen Torres in May 2020. Allen was 43-years-old at the time.

Allen’s sentencing is scheduled for March 28 at 3 p.m.

