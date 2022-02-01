The Sound of Music returns to North Platte Community Playhouse

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The timeless classic The Sound of Music will take the stage at the North Platte Community Playhouse next month.

Tickets will go on sale on Feb. 7 at 12:00 p.m. Showtimes are Feb.11 to Feb. 13 and Feb.18 to Feb. 20. Evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday performances at 2 p.m.

Call the North Platte Community Playhouse at 308-532-8559 or go online to northplattecommunityplayhouse.com.

