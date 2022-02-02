Man in custody

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - UPDATE: A man is now in custody after a morning, mid-afternoon search in North Platte.

******************************

The search for a suspect who fled from the Nebraska State Patrol Wednesday morning continues in North Platte. The North Platte Police Department, assisting in the search, confirms Wednesday afternoon that the search which began at 6th Street and Cody Wednesday morning is still active.

The Nebraska State Patrol, along with NPPD, is assisting, but the lead on the investigation is the U.S. Marshal Service. The suspect’s name is not being released to the public at this time.

This is a developing story.

