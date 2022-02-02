Advertisement

Man in custody

Suspect fled from Nebraska State Patrol Wednesday morning
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.(MGN)
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - UPDATE: A man is now in custody after a morning, mid-afternoon search in North Platte.

******************************

The search for a suspect who fled from the Nebraska State Patrol Wednesday morning continues in North Platte. The North Platte Police Department, assisting in the search, confirms Wednesday afternoon that the search which began at 6th Street and Cody Wednesday morning is still active.

The Nebraska State Patrol, along with NPPD, is assisting, but the lead on the investigation is the U.S. Marshal Service. The suspect’s name is not being released to the public at this time.

This is a developing story.

