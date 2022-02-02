Allen, Bonner join Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska football team added a pair of recruits on National Signing Day. Ajay Allen and Janiran Bonner both signed with the Huskers after previously committing to other schools.

Allen flipped from TCU to Nebraska, following new Huskers running backs coach Brian Applewhite to Lincoln. Bonnet had previously pledged to Georgia Tech. Both players are 4-star prospects according to most recruiting services.

Allen and Bonner join a group of players who signed with the Huskers in December. Nebraska is also adding more than 10 players from the transfer portal this off-season.

#Huskers recruiting news on National Signing Day:



🏈4-star RB Ajay Allen flips from TCU and signs with Nebraska

🏈4-star WR Janiran Bonner signs with Nebraska — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) February 2, 2022

"They are ready for me to put this out right now."

Allen's big decision. @NevilleTigersFB @AjayTuff picks @Huskers. Ajay Allen is the ultimate HR threat. Fired up to see how his college career unfolds. @nevillenetwork @HuskerFBNation pic.twitter.com/r49OA1OW7r — Aaron Dietrich (@AaronsAces) February 2, 2022

