Broken Bow students win Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest

BROKEN BOW, Neb. (KSNB) - Broken Bow High School has been named the state winner of the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest.

That means the school wins $6,500 to be redeemed on DonorsChoose.com for their efforts to address a local issue.

Samsung Solve for Tomorrow is a program that encourages students to solve real-world issues in their communities using STEM – science, technology, engineering and math.

Students at Broken Bow High School are working to address that Nebraskan farmers often lack access to technology to monitor irrigation levels on larger farms which can impact crop output by building a low-cost multi-spectral imaging camera and drone system to help farmers monitor their crop quality and avoid over-irrigation.

Students are hard at work building out their project right now.

If their project is selected as a National Finalist in March, they will win a total of $50,000, and go on to pitch their project to a panel of judges in the quest to be named a National Winner with a grand prize of $100,000.

Congratulations to teacher Shawna Schweitzer and her students at Broken Bow High School for all your great work so far.

