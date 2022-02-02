Advertisement

Cody Elementary placed in secure lockout

Large police presence on west side of town near 6th Street and Cody
Cody Elementary in secure lockout mode. Teaching and learning is happening inside.
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A large police presence on the west side of North Platte in the Cody and 6th Street area Wednesday morning.

School officials say law enforcement say students are not in danger, however for security reasons, Cody Elementary is placed on a “Secure Lockout” which means no one is being allowed to enter or exit the building. Tina Smith of North Platte Public Schools says the measure is for the kids, but that law enforcement has advised that Cody Elementary is not in danger.

The school is encouraging families not to come to the school. There is a large police presence in the area. The school asks that if someone needs to come to the school, it should only be in an extreme emergency, and to contact the school by phone first.

This is a developing story. A reporter is on scene.

