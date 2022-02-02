Cody Elementary placed in secure lockout

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A large police presence on the west side of North Platte in the Cody and 6th Street area Wednesday morning.

School officials say law enforcement say students are not in danger, however for security reasons, Cody Elementary is placed on a “Secure Lockout” which means no one is being allowed to enter or exit the building. Tina Smith of North Platte Public Schools says the measure is for the kids, but that law enforcement has advised that Cody Elementary is not in danger.

“It is important for families to know teaching and learning is taking place.”

The school is encouraging families not to come to the school. There is a large police presence in the area. The school asks that if someone needs to come to the school, it should only be in an extreme emergency, and to contact the school by phone first.

This is a developing story. A reporter is on scene.

