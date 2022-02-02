Advertisement

Driver in wrong-way I-80 crash dies from injuries

(RAYCOM MEDIA)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AURORA, Neb. (Press Release) - One person involved in a crash that occurred Sunday morning in Hamilton County has died. The crash remains under investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol.

Preliminary investigation shows that at approximately 6 a.m. Sunday, an Aurora Police Officer was traveling eastbound on I-80 near mile marker 318. The officer observed a Toyota Corolla driving recklessly and unable to maintain its lane. After conferring with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, the officer attempted a traffic stop.

The driver of the Corolla then turned around and began traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes. The officer continued eastbound until finding a safe location to cross over to the westbound lanes of I-80. Shortly thereafter, the officer came upon a crash that had occurred in the eastbound lanes. The Corolla had struck a Lincoln Navigator head-on in the eastbound passing lane of I-80 near mile marker 317.

The driver of the Corolla, Angel Pojoy Domingo, 18, of Grand Island, was ejected during the crash. He was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island with life-threatening injuries and passed away Tuesday evening.

The driver of the Navigator, Jose Ulloa, 40, of Ponca City, Oklahoma, was flown to Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha where he is currently in stable condition with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. There were four passengers in the Navigator at the time of the crash. All were treated for minor injuries.

The Hamilton County Attorney’s Office has requested that NSP investigate the incident. That investigation is ongoing.

