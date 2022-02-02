Advertisement

Nebraska’s leading economic indicator continues to rise

Nebraska’s leading economic indicator rose in December, according to the most recent report...
Nebraska’s leading economic indicator rose in December, according to the most recent report from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. The leading indicator, which is designed to predict economic activity six months into the future, increased by 0.73%.(University of Nebraska-Lincoln)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska’s leading economic indicator rose in December, according to the most recent report from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln.

The leading indicator, which is designed to predict economic activity six months into the future, increased by 0.73%.

“The indicator has improved steadily for three consecutive months, suggesting moderate economic growth in Nebraska during the second quarter of 2022,” said economist Eric Thompson, director of the Bureau of Business Research and K.H. Nelson Professor of Economics.

The six components of Nebraska’s leading economic indicator are business expectations, building permits for single-family homes, airline passenger counts, initial claims for unemployment insurance, the value of the U.S. dollar and manufacturing hours worked.

Building permits rose for the third consecutive month.

“The increase in permits shows that builders plan to expand activity to meet strong demand in 2022, even in an environment of rising interest rates,” Thompson said. “The Nebraska economy also benefits from positive businesses expectations and a strong labor market.”

Respondents to the Survey of Nebraska Businesses reported plans to increase sales and employment over the next six months. There also was another decline in initial claims for unemployment insurance in December.

The full report and a technical report describing the indicators are available at the Bureau of Business Research website.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Learn the progress, and steps remaining, concerning horseracing and casino industry for North...
Horseracing and gambling in North Platte as early as 2023
The sentencing for Keith Allen was delayed for a second time in Lincoln County District Court...
Sentencing delayed for man accused of 2020 killing
Condition updates for two injured in wrong-way crash
The timeless classic “The Sound of Music” will take the stage next month at the North Platte...
The Sound of Music returns to North Platte Community Playhouse

Latest News

KNOP Weather Outlook 2-1-2022
Cold air through Thursday, then sunny and warmth ahead
The North Platte City Council approves ordinance for UTVs use in city limits at Tuesday's...
North Platte City Council approves ordinance for UTVs in city limits
Espresso Shop to relocate this Spring
Soup'er Bowl Fundraiser for Gift of Hope. Happening Tuesday evening during High School...
News 2 at Six - Soup'er Bowl fundraiser at Maxwell, hosted by FCCLA