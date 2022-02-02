North Platte City Council approves ordinance for UTVs in city limits

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte City Council passed an ordinance to allow utility terrain vehicles within city limits between sunrise and sunset at Tuesday night’s meeting.

This ordinance does not include ATVs, golf carts, low speed vehicles and cannot be used on state highways.

UTV use on city streets is only allowed after being inspected and obtaining proper registration from the North Platte Police Division.

Vehicles will need to meet equipment requirements and be operating according to law and several new guidelines.

Vehicles allowed will need to meet specific equipment requirements, and be operated according to current laws and several new guidelines that are from both state law and city ordinance.

The equipment requirements include:

Proof of ownership.

Verify VIN

Must be 18 years of age or older.

Forest Service approved spark arrester.

Adequate muffler without modifications.

Equip the exhaust system with a cutout or bypass, or similar device.

Working brakes.

Operational headlight, taillight, brake light, and turn signals.

Bicycle safety flag mounted 5 feet above ground attached to the rear of the vehicle.

Liability Insurance in accordance with the State of Nebraska Financial Responsibility Law.

Factory safety equipment, i.e. seatbelts, must be intact.

Anyone wanting to register a UTV will need to bring the vehicle to the police station, where it will be inspected for the above-listed items.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.