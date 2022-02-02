Advertisement

NPCC defeats Northeastern Junior College

North Platte Community College vs. Northeastern Junior College Women’s Basketball
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Community College Knights welcome the Northeastern Junior College Plainswomen to town for a Tuesday Evening match up. The Knights came into the match up with a 15-8 record, having won their previous game on the road against Peru State College JV 91-46. The Plainswomen came into the game with an 11-9 record having won their previous game at home against Trinidad State College 77-70.

The Plainswomen controlled most of the first period. They got out to an early lead, but towards the end of the first period of play the Knights were beginning to get things going and bring it within one.

In the end the Knight were able to get the win at home over Northeastern Junior College 57-49. North Platte Community College will advance to 16-8 on the season and will return to action Saturday February 5th on the road at Central Community College-Columbus.

