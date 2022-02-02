Saint Pat’s defeats Paxton at home

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Saint Pat’s Lady Irish welcome the Paxton Lady Tigers to town for a Tuesday night match up. The Irish come into the game owning a 12-6 record for the season and had won their previous game at home against Kimball. The Tigers had a 7-10 record for the season so far and were looking so snap a two game losing streak.

In the first period the Tigers got off to a hot start with a 14-8 lead over Saint Pat’s. Leading the way for Paxton was Senior Trista Detmer and Senior Jasmine Burch each with four, followed by Senior Sierra Hicks and Jacelyn Jorgensen each with three. The leading scorers for the Irish in the first period was Junior Mae Siegel and Junior Tonja Heirigs each with three.

In the second period the Irish begin to creep in on the Tigers outscoring them by four. But, it’s the Tigers who go into the half with the 22-20 lead over the Irish. The leading scorer for both teams in the first half was Saint Pat’s Siegel with nine.

In the second half the Irish get things going and will take the 29-28 lead early in the third period with a three from Heirigs. Paxton though is quick to respond and get the lead back with a layup from Detmer. But, at the end of the third period Heirigs will hit a buzzer beater three to put the Irish back in front 32-30.

In the fourth period things will continue to go back and forth between the two teams. Saint Pat’s reclaims the lead when Senior Kate Stienike hits a three, but the Tigers will follow it up with a two pointer from Burch. The Irish continue to hold the lead for the rest of the game.

The Irish come from behind to win this one at home 47-38 over Paxton. The leading scorer for the game was Mae Siegel with 15 points. Saint Pat’s will return to action Friday February 4th against Chase County. The Paxton Tigers will return to action at home Friday February 4th against Sandhills Valley.

