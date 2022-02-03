Buffalo Bill Farm and Ranch Expo underway

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Buffalo Bill Farm and Ranch Expo got underway at the D&N Event Center Wednesday.

There are 120 vendors showcasing their ag-related products this year. The expo gives farmers and ranchers a chance to get out and see what’s new in advancements in agriculture products.

The North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation has hosted the two day expo for the past 31 years.

“It’s very important because we know we are an ag-related area and western Nebraska is one of our best agri-business and agri-tourism areas and yeah it’s our lifeline out here and we’re feeding America,” said chamber vice-president Kathy Swain.

The expo continues Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.