Advertisement

Buffalo Bill Farm and Ranch Expo underway

The Buffalo Bill Farm and Ranch Expo got underway at the D&N Event Center Wednesday.
The Buffalo Bill Farm and Ranch Expo got underway at the D&N Event Center Wednesday.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Buffalo Bill Farm and Ranch Expo got underway at the D&N Event Center Wednesday.

There are 120 vendors showcasing their ag-related products this year. The expo gives farmers and ranchers a chance to get out and see what’s new in advancements in agriculture products.

The North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation has hosted the two day expo for the past 31 years.

“It’s very important because we know we are an ag-related area and western Nebraska is one of our best agri-business and agri-tourism areas and yeah it’s our lifeline out here and we’re feeding America,” said chamber vice-president Kathy Swain.

The expo continues Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year old Christopher Manning Brewer III, arrested in North Platte Wednesday after fleeing...
Man in custody
Cody Elementary in secure lockout mode. Teaching and learning is happening inside.
Cody Elementary placed in secure lockout
Driver in wrong-way I-80 crash dies from injuries
Allen, Bonner join Huskers
Condition updates for two injured in wrong-way crash

Latest News

Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on a clear, fall afternoon.
Regents to consider allowing sale of alcohol at Nebraska athletic events
KNOP Weather Outlook 2-1-2022
Cold air on the way out, then sunny and warmth ahead
Broken Bow students win Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest
Gov. Pete Ricketts unveiled an ARPA-based aid program for Nebraska homeowners on Tuesday, Feb....
Ricketts announces ARPA financial aid for Nebraska homeowners impacted by COVID-19