Advertisement

CDC: 2 dead from Listeria outbreak linked to Dole salads

Two people have died due to a Listeria outbreak linked to Dole packaged salads.
Two people have died due to a Listeria outbreak linked to Dole packaged salads.(CNN, FDA, CDC)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two people have died due to a Listeria outbreak linked to Dole packaged salads.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the outbreak has sickened 17 people and resulted in 13 hospitalizations across 13 states.

The recall began at the end of December.

It affects products with “best if used by” dates from Nov. 30, 2021, through Jan. 9, 2022.

While the recalled products are all produced by Dole, they were sold under several different brands.

Visit www.cdc.gov/listeria to see that list.

The CDC says you should throw away or return the products and also clean out refrigerators or other surfaces that came into contact with them.

The agency is also investigating a separate Listeria outbreak tied to Fresh Express packaged salads.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search for Christopher Brewer III on Wednesday
Brewer in Lincoln County Court Thursday
Cody Elementary in secure lockout mode. Teaching and learning is happening inside.
Cody Elementary placed in secure lockout
Driver in wrong-way I-80 crash dies from injuries
Allen, Bonner join Huskers
Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on a clear, fall afternoon.
Regents to consider allowing sale of alcohol at Nebraska athletic events

Latest News

Horse barn fire
BREAKING: One person dead in barn fire near Bennington
Some flights have been canceled since the new networks were turned on last month, but...
Congress takes up controversy over 5G service near airports
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon is reporting,...
Amazon raises price of Prime subscription
Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on a clear, fall afternoon.
Regents to consider allowing sale of alcohol at Nebraska athletic events
A massive snow and ice storm slams the US.
As winter storm moves across US, ice becomes bigger concern