Advertisement

Group of moms gathers to scream out stress and exhaustion

They gathered last week for a collective “mom scream” after two years of stress and exhaustion from the pandemic. (Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEABODY, Mass. (CNN) – A group of moms in Massachusetts is letting it all out.

They gathered last week for a collective “mom scream” after two years of stress and exhaustion from the pandemic.

Sarah Harmon, a therapist and mom of two girls, organized the event after getting the idea from clients who needed a release of emotion.

Harmon said screaming can be very cathartic and doing it as a group offers a feeling of community.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year old Christopher Manning Brewer III, arrested in North Platte Wednesday after fleeing...
Man in custody
Cody Elementary in secure lockout mode. Teaching and learning is happening inside.
Cody Elementary placed in secure lockout
Driver in wrong-way I-80 crash dies from injuries
Allen, Bonner join Huskers
Condition updates for two injured in wrong-way crash

Latest News

FILE - ESPN broadcaster Beth Mowins poses in the booth before an NFL football game between the...
ESPN to have all-woman crew for Warriors-Jazz game next week
At least one person is dead and several injured after a shooting on a Greyhound bus outside a...
Police: Naked man arrested after opening fire on Greyhound
A home was massively damaged during a U.S. raid in Syria. Officials said a top Islamic State...
Biden says Islamic State leader killed during US raid in Syria
KNOP Weather Outlook 2-1-2022
Cold air on the way out, then sunny and warmth ahead
FILE - Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test...
Medicare opens up access to free at-home COVID-19 tests