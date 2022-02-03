Advertisement

Local blood drives aiming to combat blood shortage

American Red Cross
Valley Christian Church hosts blood drives every few weeks to help the American Red Cross.
Valley Christian Church hosts blood drives every few weeks to help the American Red Cross.(Marresa Burke)
By Marresa Burke
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A North Platte church continues its mission of serving and helping others through blood donations. Valley Christian Church hosts blood drives every few weeks to help the American Red Cross. Their partnership with the American Red Cross began roughly eight years ago.

“It is another avenue to be the hands and feet of Jesus,” said Nancy Newman, Blood Drive Coordinator at Valley Christian. “Sometimes that means simply praying for people and their household for making these donations for blood.”

Right now, the American Red Cross is experiencing the worst blood shortage in over a decade. Nationwide, the Red Cross is being forced to ration their blood supplies to hospitals which leads to doctors having to prioritize patient care. Blood and platelet donations are critically needed to help prevent further delays in vital medical treatments.

“Sometimes people are at the sickest moments of their lives when they need the blood,” said Newman.

One blood donation can save up to three lives.

“You will never meet all the people you will help with a blood donation,” said Newman. “When you know that you have done what you could do, that’s the reward.”

Valley Christian will host another blood drive on April 7. To make an appointment to give blood or platelets, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Here is a list of upcoming blood drives:

  • Saturdays and Sundays – Red Cross Donor Center, 1111 S. Cottonwood Street, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Mondays through Wednesdays – Red Cross Donor Center, 1111 S. Cottonwood Street, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Feb. 7 – Gothenburg Community - 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Feb. 8 – Maywood High School - 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Feb. 9 – Thedford High School – 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Feb. 9 – Callaway Community – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Feb. 11 – Gothenburg Health – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Feb. 11 – Elsie Community – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Feb. 15 – Southwest High School (Indianola) – 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Feb. 16 – Merna Community – 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Feb. 16 – Broken Bow Community – 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • Feb. 16 – Oxford Southern Valley Schools – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Feb. 17 – Hayes Center Schools – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Feb. 17 – Arapahoe High School – 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Feb. 18 – North Platte Sunrise Rotary – 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Feb. 18 – Lexington Middle School – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Feb. 21 – Elwood High School – 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Feb. 21 – Ogallala High School – 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Feb. 22 – McCook Community – 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Feb. 23 – McCook Community – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Feb. 23 – Medicine Valley High School – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Feb. 24 – North Platte Eagles Club – 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Feb. 24 – Paxton High School – 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Feb. 25 – Gothenburg High School – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Feb. 25 – Callaway High School – 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search for Christopher Brewer III on Wednesday
Brewer in Lincoln County Court Thursday
Cody Elementary in secure lockout mode. Teaching and learning is happening inside.
Cody Elementary placed in secure lockout
Driver in wrong-way I-80 crash dies from injuries
Allen, Bonner join Huskers
Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on a clear, fall afternoon.
Regents to consider allowing sale of alcohol at Nebraska athletic events

Latest News

Horse barn fire
BREAKING: One person dead in barn fire near Bennington
Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on a clear, fall afternoon.
Regents to consider allowing sale of alcohol at Nebraska athletic events
According to the Federal Trade Commission, real estate and investment scams lure you in with...
Consumer Crackdown: FTC warns buyers to beware of real estate investment promises
According to the Federal Trade Commission, real estate and investment scams lure you in with...
Consumer Crackdown - Real Estate Investments