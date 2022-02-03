Local blood drives aiming to combat blood shortage

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A North Platte church continues its mission of serving and helping others through blood donations. Valley Christian Church hosts blood drives every few weeks to help the American Red Cross. Their partnership with the American Red Cross began roughly eight years ago.

“It is another avenue to be the hands and feet of Jesus,” said Nancy Newman, Blood Drive Coordinator at Valley Christian. “Sometimes that means simply praying for people and their household for making these donations for blood.”

Right now, the American Red Cross is experiencing the worst blood shortage in over a decade. Nationwide, the Red Cross is being forced to ration their blood supplies to hospitals which leads to doctors having to prioritize patient care. Blood and platelet donations are critically needed to help prevent further delays in vital medical treatments.

“Sometimes people are at the sickest moments of their lives when they need the blood,” said Newman.

One blood donation can save up to three lives.

“You will never meet all the people you will help with a blood donation,” said Newman. “When you know that you have done what you could do, that’s the reward.”

Valley Christian will host another blood drive on April 7. To make an appointment to give blood or platelets, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Here is a list of upcoming blood drives:

Saturdays and Sundays – Red Cross Donor Center, 1111 S. Cottonwood Street, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mondays through Wednesdays – Red Cross Donor Center, 1111 S. Cottonwood Street, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Feb. 7 – Gothenburg Community - 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 8 – Maywood High School - 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Feb. 9 – Thedford High School – 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Feb. 9 – Callaway Community – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Feb. 11 – Gothenburg Health – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Feb. 11 – Elsie Community – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Feb. 15 – Southwest High School (Indianola) – 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Feb. 16 – Merna Community – 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Feb. 16 – Broken Bow Community – 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Feb. 16 – Oxford Southern Valley Schools – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Feb. 17 – Hayes Center Schools – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Feb. 17 – Arapahoe High School – 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Feb. 18 – North Platte Sunrise Rotary – 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 18 – Lexington Middle School – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Feb. 21 – Elwood High School – 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Feb. 21 – Ogallala High School – 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Feb. 22 – McCook Community – 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 23 – McCook Community – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Feb. 23 – Medicine Valley High School – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Feb. 24 – North Platte Eagles Club – 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Feb. 24 – Paxton High School – 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Feb. 25 – Gothenburg High School – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Feb. 25 – Callaway High School – 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.