One dead after large fire erupts northwest of Omaha

ELK CITY, Neb. (WOWT) - The Waterloo Fire Chief confirmed Thursday that one person had died and a firefighter was injured in a large fire that broke out early Thursday north of Elkhorn and west of Bennington.

Firefighters searched the large facility for hours, trying to find the person who was unaccounted for.

“We’re estimating it to be about 35,000 to 40,000 square feet,” Waterloo Fire Chief Travis Harlow said.

Officials said nine horses also died in the fire, and one firefighter was taken to the hospital with burns.

“It’s a big horse arena,” said Greg Classen, who lives across the road from the horse barn. “There’s several stables, and then three apartments inside the building.”

The fire call came in at 6:25 a.m. west of 225th Street and Dutch Hall Road. By 10 a.m., Douglas County Sheriff’s Lt. Tim Owens said fire crews had the fire at the horse stable contained but were still fighting flames and hot spots.

Owens said the State Fire Marshal was leading the fire investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

“Flames were on the west side of the building and the east side of the building,” Classen said. “(I) know they store hay and bulk shavings on the east side.”

A picture provided by a responding crew not long after the fire started showed the blaze burning through a large barn. There were neighbors rushing in trying to save some of the horses, too.

“Kind of got into gear and went over and started rounding up horses and seeing if we could pull them out or not,” Classen said.

Neighbors lent a hand trying to get the horses out but at some point, the fire was too hot.

“We have 10 of the horses that it made it out of the interior stalls — we have 10 of those horses in our barn and those are the only ones that made it out of the barn,” Classen said. “They’re not in very good shape.”

Firefighters also had to fight the cold weather and cope with a remote location.

“We were shuttling water from about six miles away and the turnaround time for that,” Harlow said.

Nebraska Equine was on the scene offering triage to injured animals. A group of veterinarians is caring for the surviving horses.

6 News was kept back from the scene early Thursday but saw first-responders from Kennard, Yutan, Valley, Fremont, Bennington, and Ralston at the scene.

Fire crews from Kennard, Yutan, Valley, Fremont, Bennington, and Ralston were at the scene of a large fire near Elk City, Neb.

